Orange Train fares to be changed

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to change the fares of Orange Line Metro Train. Punjab Cabinet has approved the stop-to-stop fares of Orange Train. Five brackets have been created in the new fare of Orange Train.

In this regard, Provincial Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema has said that the fare of the orange train from Ali Town to Dera Gujran will be Rs40. The fare from 0 to 4km will be Rs20.

The fare for 5 to 8km will be Rs25. The train fare for 9 to 12km has been fixed at Rs30. The provincial minister said that the fare for 13 to 16km has been fixed at Rs35. The train fare for 16 to 27km from the first stop to the last stop will be Rs40. Fares will be applicable after notification.