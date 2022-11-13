Imran hatching conspiracy against institutions: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Imran Khan and other leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are using language against the country’s institutions and they use the same “slander” against their political opponents.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the PTI leaders were now targeting judges, the election commissioner and senior officers of the Pakistan Army by making false and baseless statements. “Imran Khan is making a heinous conspiracy against the institutions and the entire country by using foul language against military officials,” Memon said, adding that the PTI chief was running this campaign against Pakistan “to please his Israeli and Indian masters”.

The PPP leader said senior officers of the Pakistan Army whom Khan was naming had had a wonderful professional career. Khan wanted to put pressure on the respected courts and the Election Commission of Pakistan to return to power, which was almost impossible, he remarked. Memon said Khan’s aim was that every organisation should work like his Tiger Force. If the PTI chief did not end his “evil” ambitions and control his language, 222 million people of the country would never forgive him, he warned.