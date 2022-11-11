FBR officials meet CFOs of large firms on tax filling

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) official on Thursday visited various large organisations to highlight the importance of filing tax returns before the extended due date of November 30, 2022 under an intensive awareness drive.

The drive was initiation on the directions of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha and FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad.

FBR Member Public Relations Sardar Ali Khawaja visited Karachi and met senior management of various big organisations and institutions to impress upon the importance of filing tax returns before the due date. The visit was undertaken as part of FBR’s goodwill gesture and intensive awareness and facilitation drive to urge eligible taxpayers across the country to file their income tax returns within the due date.

Khawaja met K-Electric Limited CFO Amir Ghaziani, United Bank Limited CFO Arif Akmal Saifee, National Bank of Pakistan CFO Abdul Wahid Sethi, and Sindh government’s Universities and Boards Department Secretary Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon.

During the series of meetings, Khawaja listened to the issues and problems related to taxation faced by the tax paying entities and assured of all possible cooperation for resolution.

The CFOs of different organisations committed to get their employees, receiving annual taxable salary, to file their income tax returns for tax year 2022 within the due date. Member PR expressed gratitude on the positive response and assurances given by the companies to facilitate their employees to file their returns in time. Separately, Member PR also held a meeting with trade bodies and counsels of taxpayers having jurisdiction at Regional Tax Office II Karachi.

RTO II Karachi Chief Commissioner Touqeer Memon and senior officials also attended the meeting.

Representatives of various trade bodies, including Federal B Area Small and Medium Enterprises, Towel Manufacturers Association of Karachi, State Bank of Pakistan, K-Electric, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Association of Pakistan Paper and Packages and a number of tax consultants attended the meeting.