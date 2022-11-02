Azlan Shah Cup SA crush Pakistan 4-1

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey sank further low as the Greenshirts suffered the worst-ever defeat against South Africa on the opening day of the Azlan Shah Trophy at Ipoh (Malaysia) on Tuesday.

Pakistan, who played a draw against South Africa at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games a couple of months back, were beaten 4-1 by the same team on Tuesday.

South Africa were leading by two goals at the lemon break with Lora Trevor opening the account through a field effort in the 24th minute. Two minutes later Beauchamp Connor doubled the lead from a penalty corner conversion.

South Africa added two more goals in the third quarter with Ngubane Sezweshile making no mistake in banging home the third in the 37th minute. Le Forestier struck the fourth for South Africa in the 42nd minute.

Pakistan's lone goal came from Abdul Shahid (46th minute) at the start of the last quarter through a field effort.

According to reports reaching here, the Pakistan team never looked like threatening South Africa's defense and were always seen struggling to match the opponents. Pakistan had a strong record against South Africa, having won six of their previous eight matches.

Pakistan will next play Malaysia on late Wednesday evening.