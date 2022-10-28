PTI rallies behind under-fire Imran

—Screen grab PTI YouTube

LAHORE: The top PTI leadership Thursday came out in support of Imran Khan after a joint press conference by the director generals of ISI and Inter Services Public Relations.



Addressing a joint press conference here, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari appealed to the nation to join the long march that would start from Lahore on Friday (today).

Asad Umar termed it Imran’s ‘constitutional right’ to criticise the state institutions. He said Imran’s criticism of the armed forces or any other institution was based on a positive intent and was meant for an improvement in the army’s working.

Asad Umar said it was a welcome sign that the army wanted to operate within its constitutional confines. Responding to a question about the allegation that Imran Khan was maligning the army, Asad said it was not unconstitutional to approach the army to steer the country out of any prevailing crisis.

The need of hour, he said,was to find the root cause of the crisis. He said Imran never tarnished the image of army abroad like London nor did he ever held a secret meeting with the Indian prime minister. He said Imran suggested an extension in the army chief’s tenure before the no-confidence move against him.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the military’s press conference added to the prevailing confusion. The PTI never wanted political instability in the country.

“Cipher is a reality and this matter also came under discussion in-camera. We were told that it was a sensitive matter,” he said. He also said Imran’s narrative had attained remarkable popularity among the masses and appealed to the nation to join hands with Imran Khan at this hour.

To a question, he said the people had given them the mandate to govern the country for five years but it was removed unconstitutionally. Fawad Chaudhry said the coalition government came to power through auction and it did not deserve to be in power. He also said that like the institutions, political forces also deserved respect.

Dr Shireen Mazari, lashing out at the institution for saying that the slain journalist faced no threat to his life, said noted journalist Arshad Sharif was killed by those who had threatened him.

“You’re saying that Arshad Sharif had no threats. He was murdered by those who had threatened him. But our institutions are now saying that there was no threat,” she said while addressing a press conference.

Mazari said DG ISI and DG ISPR talked about the Constitution, freedom of expression and democracy during their press conference, urging that politicians should also be given the space to speak their minds. “If you can give public talks for five or three hours and criticise politicians, then why can’t politicians, who represent the public, say anything,” she added.