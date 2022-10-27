Urban property tax management transferred from excise dept to LG dept

After approval from the Sindh cabinet, the urban immovable property tax management department has been transferred from the provincial excise department to the local government department.

The property tax wing of the excise department would be linked for a period of three years with local councils so that tax collection could be done in an effective manner. In this regard, a ceremony was held at an office of the local government department on Wednesday, in which Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah and other relevant persons were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir said that the system of urban property tax collection was being transferred to the local government department, which would significantly increase the resources of local union councils.

The local government secretary signed the agreement on behalf of the provincial government. He said that after the recommendations of the committees and formal approval from the cabinet, the job of urban property tax collection had been officially transferred to the local councils effective from July 2022, which would cover all the union councils of the province.

Najam said that currently, the number of taxable units in Karachi was approximately 840,000, which would be increased gradually. The property tax challan form would be delivered to the property units with the help of the Pakistan Post and for ease of tax payment and financial transparency, tax payers had been given the facility to pay their challans online or through any bank, he added.