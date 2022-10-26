TDCP, cab service to promote tourism

LAHORE:Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has joined hands with a cab service. To increase the magnitude of tourism, this partnership is launching a new car type specifically for guided tours called Safe and Secure Tourism (SST) in Lahore.
An inaugural event was held here Tuesday. TDCP has trained 10 drivers to become certified guides for visitors to the historical and cultural city of Lahore. Speaking on the occasion, TDCP MD Agha Ali Abbas said, “With this partnership, our aim is to set up a network of projects and initiatives to boost tourism and provide safe and secure means of transportation to everyone. Our collaboration will enable tourists to explore the City of Lahore and will promote tourism in the region.”
