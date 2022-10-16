Tax exemption

Mosques and other places of worship pay taxes through their utility bills. Such taxes are not justified by any means. Even though DISCOs and the provincial governments keep extending relief to places of worship in the form of lower electricity tariffs and exemption from electricity duty, the FBR has not exempted them from taxes. No commercial activity happens at these places, and there is no regular income stream for these places.

Such places are non-profit entities, and the government must take an initiative for facilitating places of worship and allow them exemption from income taxes in utility bills.

Tahir Mahmood Nadeem

Lahore