ECP wants 'beefed up security' from interior ministry after agencies' warnings

A representational image of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building. — Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday sought increased security from the interior ministry during the by-polls scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Following its request seeking a delay of 90 days, the Ministry of Interior wrote a second letter to ECP warning the commission of terrorist activities. It asked the body to hold the elections in a "cautious" manner.



The October 16 by-elections were scheduled to take place in eight constituencies — NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Karachi.

The commission's letter, written by its secretary Umar Hameed to secretaries of defence and interior, asked for special security arrangements to be made in light of the intelligence agencies' reports.

"Security arrangements should be beefed-up to conduct peaceful elections," the ECP wrote.

The electoral body stated that the provincial administration is responsible for taking necessary steps during the polls.

Replying to the letter, the electoral body assured the interior ministry that “foolproof” security will be ensured during the by-polls scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The ECP mentioned that the current "temperature" in the country's political environment is on the rise", while flooding has worsened the situation.

"Arrangements should be put in place to maintain law and order," the letter read.

“The adequate number of army, FC, and rangers’ personnel will be there as backup if required,” the ECP informed the ministry, adding that police will be assisted by them in sensitive areas.

The commission further directed the Quick Response Force to do its work as soon as possible, and also instructed authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security during by-polls to be held in Karachi on October 23.