Interior ministry advises ECP to hold by-polls 'cautiously' as threat of terrorist activities looms

A representational image of women casting her vote. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior Thursday advised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the elections in a "cautious" manner, warning of terrorist activities that might take place during the by-polls.



The October 16 by-elections are scheduled to take place in eight constituencies — NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Karachi.

Earlier this month, the ministry had written a letter to the commission seeking a delay of 90 days as security personnel were busy in flood relief works and it was feared that a certain party would "besiege" the federal capital.

The ministry had earlier this month written a letter to the commission seeking a delay of 90 days as security personnel were busy in flood relief works and it was feared that a certain party would "besiege" the federal capital.

"It is feared that the political leadership coming into Punjab will be targetted. The by-elections should be held in a cautious manner," the ministry's letter said.

The letter mentioned that nationalist parties belonging to Sindh and Balochistan could engage in terrorist activities in Karachi — where local body elections will be held on October 23.

The ministry said that it would not be possible for the police alone to control the law and order situation during the by-polls — and the armed forces, as well as other law enforcement agencies, were busy in flood relief works.

The ministry added that in some provinces, the police's actions showed partiality. Also, it noted that currently, the country's political temperature was high and the "workers of all political parties are charged".

The interior ministry added that terrorists have increased their activities in Karachi and Punjab after the deadly floods.

"At this moment, the army and para-military forces are busy in flood relief operations. A surge has been witnessed in the activities of terrorists and extremists," the ministry said.

It noted that as compared to 2021, there was an increase of 52% in terrorism-related activities during the ongoing year.



Citing reports released by intelligence agencies, the ministry revealed that terrorists are present in Swat, Mardan, Peshawar, Tank, and Lakki Marwat.

It was further mentioned that the officials of law enforcement agencies, government allies, and members of peace committees are being targeted.

The ministry highlighted that there has been a significant increase in Khyber Pakhtunkwa as a result of which 222 incidents of terrorism have been reported in the last three months.

“Since June, terrorists have been entering Pakistan through secret routes on the Afghanistan border and Taliban have facilitated TTP through these secret routes,” the letter read.