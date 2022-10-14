Royal Family 'trembling' in wait over Prince Harry's 'plans

Prince Harry and Netflix's upcoming releases are causing the Royal Family to 'tremble' in fear.
Royal columnist Jan Moir issued this claim in his most recent piece for the Daily Mail.
Moir began by saying, "Having a version of their most personal moments fictionalised, then lavishly distributed to an audience who have demonstrated in the past that they do not know the difference between make-believe and reality seems a very piercing, and very modern, form of cruelty."
"Would Netflix dare to do this to any other prominent family? The Murdochs? The Beckhams? The Rainiers? The Trump-Kushners? The House of Bourbon? I wonder."
"In the meantime, there is nothing much the senior royals can do, except sit with a trembling finger on the remote control while Prince Harry and Netflix do their worst."
George discloses he pretends to be Brad Pitt or Bill Clinton for his pranks
King Charles III won't be tolerating Prince Harry and Megan Markle's damaging claims about Camilla
Brad Pitt says he never abused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six children, claims lawyer
Vicky Kaushal to feature in 'Sam Maneskshaw Biopic' next
Prince Harry is under fire for trying to protect Netflix over the image of his mother
Kate Middleton left fans swooning over her adorable relationship with Prince William