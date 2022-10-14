Video: Unidentified man taunts Ishaq Dar at Washington airport

WASHINGTON: A video of an unidentified man taunting Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his entourage at the Dulles International Airport in Washington has gone viral on social media.

Dar, who had reached Washington on Thursday, is scheduled to participate in the annual meetings of International Monetary Fund and World Bank. The minister, during his stay in the US, will also meet with the heads of different financial institutions and countries.

In the viral video, a man can be heard throwing rash abuses at the finance minister, criticising the state of affairs in Pakistan because of Dar.



A man accompanying Dar gave the heckler a shut up call.

It is unclear what the furious heckler's political inclination was, however PTI and PML-N supporters have been at loggerheads ever since PTI Chairman Imran Khan's ouster in April.

Several scuffles between supporters of both parties have broken out abroad, especially in London, where PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is residing these days.

Recently in London, PTI supporters stopped PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar. But the politician's son handled the situation well.

Junaid told the protesters that they have the right to protest, but they should also ensure that they stay within their limits.