Caught on camera: Boeing Dreamliner loses tyre right after take off

Boeing 747 Dreamlifter.— Screengrab via Twitter

In a surprising incident that occurred in Taranto, Italy, a Boeing 747 Dreamlifter lost its primary landing gear right after taking off.

The giant plane, operated by Atlas Air, was to land in Charleston, United States. It is mainly used for transporting the components of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Caught on camera, the video of the incident shows a landing gear tyre snapping away and rolling on the runaway as soon as the aircraft takes off. A black trail is smoke is visible too.

Reacting to the video, a social media user said "That is absolutely wild. Don’t wanna be in the vicinity of wherever that guy tries to land."



"This is quality work. The pilots check before take-off. Who serviced the machine?" asked another.

Reportedly, the plane landed safely in the US. The Dreamlifter does not carry passengers other than the basic crew, said Boeing.