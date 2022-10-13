King Charles to ‘renounce’ claims on Australia? Ex-prime minister speculates

Former Australian prime minister Paul Keating recently speculated that King Charles III could renounce his claim on Australia.

Calling out the Australian nation on Wednesday night, Paul said that the country has “so little pride in themselves”.

During his conversation with Sydney University professor James Curran, the prime minister shared: “I think the Royal Family would have been so glad for the referendum to have passed, to be honest.”

“'I wouldn't be at all surprised if King Charles the Third, the King of Australia, doesn't volunteer … to renounce his claim on Australia,” he continued.

The 78-year-old also discussed his hope for Australia to endorse the move with Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Britain in 1993.

Paul also admitted to telling Queen that he would “not involve her family” in his campaign for his Australian to have its own head of state.