Camilla, who will be crowned alongside King Charles on the day of his coronation in May next year, may drop the "Consort" part of her new title once King Charles III is crowned, according to a new report.



Royal correspondent Peter Hunt told Britons that King Charles III's coronation would be an extraordinary moment.

Hunt suggested that the Queen Consort title may have been given to her to prepare the British public for the idea of referring to the royal as Queen Camilla.

"The other thing we shouldn't forget before finishing is, of course, one other person will also be crowned. I mean, quite an extraordinary moment will be the crowning of Camilla," Mr Hunt told LBC.

"Queen Camilla, after her husband she too will be anointed. Whether there is anything from a monkey's gland in her oil, we'll wait and see."

Mr Ferrari added: "So, we will address her as Queen Camilla? or Queen Con...



"What would her actual title be Pete?"

Mr Hunt said: "I am absolutely convinced that she has always been Queen Camilla.

"I've always been convinced that Queen Consort was a mechanism by which the Palace prepared us for this moment. And I suspect that between now and May 6th, they will start calling her Queen Camilla."

King Charles III's coronation has been finally given the date of May 6th, but there was much speculation from Royal commentators that the ceremony would take place sometime in June.