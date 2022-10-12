PM Shahbaz, Hamza's acquittal covered up their theft worth billions: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan. — AFP/File

Former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Wednesday that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz's acquittal has covered up their "theft" worth billions of rupees.



Reacting to the acquittal of the father-son duo in Rs16 billion money laundering case, Khan, while addressing a public gathering in Sharaqpur, said that when judicial institutions are destroyed, “all big thieves are saved.”

Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry termed the development a "slap in the nation's face by the judicial system".

In a tweet, Fawad said that the allegedly laundered "Rs24 billion have been passed over to the father-son duo".

"On one hand, [they] are seeking funds for flood victims. On the other hand, one family has looted billions of rupees," Fawad said, adding that the laundered money belonged to the people of Pakistan.

Taking a jibe at the court's decision, another PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari tweeted that the "country's major criminals" and "convicted thieves" have been "respectfully acquitted" today.



While PTI's Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Khurrum Sher Zaman stated that he was not surprised at the acquittal of PM Shehbaz and Hamza.



"The prosecution's strings are in the hands of the imported government. We could foresee their purpose of coming into power," he tweeted, adding that the resignation of the Federal Investigation Agency's Director General and the absence of a witness is the actual sign of favouritism.

Special court acquits PM Shahbaz, Hamza

Earlier, Special Court — Central, acquitted PM Shehbaz and his son Hamza in the Rs16 billion money laundering case lodged against them by the FIA.



The court announced its judgment in the case against the Shehbaz family after the FIA prosecutor informed the court that no money was directly deposited in the accounts of the father-son duo.

The Sharif's — who were summoned today — did not appear before the court as their counsel filed a request for exemption following PM Shehbaz's busy schedule and Hamza's ill health.

The court acquitted the premier and his son after the FIA — last week — had cleared the PML-N leaders on the charges of laundering Rs16 billion, as there was "no direct evidence" against the father-son duo.