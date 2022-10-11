Hashim Dogar resigns as Punjab's home minister

Hashim Dogar addressing a press briefing in Lahore. — APP/File

LAHORE: Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar on Tuesday resigned as Punjab's Minister for Home and Prisons.

Dogar gave his hand-written resignation letter to Punjab's Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi citing inevitable circumstances and personal reasons for quitting the coveted ministry.

The PTI leader said that he did not want to continue working as the interior minister in Punjab.

"Today, I have resigned from my post due to personal reasons," he wrote on Twitter, adding that he will continue to work as a PTI worker.



Punjab govt will not use state machinery for Khan’s long march: Dogar

Dogar's resignation comes ahead of the PTI's long march toward Islamabad. A few days ago, the former minister said that the Punjab government will not use the state machinery for PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s long march as it was a "political issue"; however, he assured to provide security.

The PTI chief, earlier, directed his party’s office holders to ensure that thousands of workers gather in Islamabad during the “Azadi March”.

It should be noted that Khan’s directions came during a meeting with several district heads of Punjab, including Gujranwala, Narowal, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat.

Earlier, the PTI chairman told local leaders that 6,000 workers should come to the capital from Gujranwala, the same number from Sialkot and Gujrat, 5,000 from Mandi Bahauddin and 4,000 each from Hafizabad and Narowal.

Punjab to follow Khan's instructions: CM Elahi on PTI's long march

Last week, CM Elahi said that the Punjab government will follow Khan's instructions on PTI's long march.

Reacting to Dogar’s statement that the Punjab government will not support Imran Khan’s long-march call on Islamabad, Elahi said that he will see how the situation evolves and a decision will be made accordingly.