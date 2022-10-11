Two guards stand outside of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP

Instead of making delusional statements about having resolved the Kashmir dispute unilaterally, the Indian leadership must deliver on their commitments to the Kashmiris and to the world and ensure that the people of Kashmir are accorded their inalienable right to self-determination, says the Foreign Office (FO).

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the FO said Pakistan categorically rejected the remarks made recently by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) during a public rally in Gujarat.



Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Anand district, Modi said he was able to resolve the long-pending Kashmir issue as he is walking in the footsteps of India's first home minister Sardar Patel, The Hindu reported.

The Indian Prime Minister’s farcical contention that he has, somehow, “resolved the Kashmir issue”, is not only false and misleading but also reflects how oblivious the Indian leadership has become of the ground realities in IIOJK, the statement read.

It reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute and that its resolution has been on the agenda of the United Nations since 1948.



The FO statement gave a reminder that despite clear UN resolutions that prescribe a free and impartial plebiscite for the final disposition of the dispute, India has not only illegally occupied the territory but is also "guilty of egregious human rights violations employing over 900,000 brutal occupation force".

"Pakistan has consistently called upon the international community to assume its role and responsibility with regards to IIOJK and the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory," the FO said, calling on India to be held responsible for "its nefarious scheme of altering the demography of IIOJK, as well as for its brutal repression of the innocent Kashmiris".

It called attention to the "craftily staged visits" of the Indian leadership to the occupied territory and "choreographed launches of so-called development projects" in a bid to create a façade of ‘normalcy’.

The FO statement highlighted that these will "neither dampen the spirit of the Kashmiris struggling to break free from the illegal Indian occupation nor will it deceive the world into believing India’s deception".

At its conclusion, the FO statement read that Pakistan reiterates its call on human rights and humanitarian organisations to condemn India’s state-terrorism in IIOJK and demand an immediate reversal of the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.