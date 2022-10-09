Fire erupts in Islamabad's shopping mall

Image showing clouds of smoking emitting out of the shopping mall's building. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live

ISLAMABAD: A fire broke out on Sunday in a renowned shopping mall situated in Islamabad’s sector F-8.

According to the police, the fire erupted in the food court of the shopping plaza, however, it was quickly doused out to a certain extent as authorities scrambled to rescue.

People were rescued and safely evacuated from the backdoor of the mall while the building was engulfed in smoke after the fire, the police said in a statement.

Videos on social media platforms showed smoke emitting out of the building.

The search operation is still underway, and no person or shop has been harmed, the police said, adding that the fire inside the mall has been doused and a helicopter has also been called in.

"However, the fire has not been completely extinguished on the outside of the mall," the police said, requesting the citizens to avoid travelling near the mall to ensure that rescue teams could do their work uninterrupted.

To oversee the situation, Inspector-General Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, senior police officials, and district administration representatives reached the mall, located in F-8.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) capt (retd) Mohammed Usman Younas is also at the site and overseeing rescue and firefighting operations.

All resources are being utilised to control the fire as early as possible, the CDA added.

In a separate statement, the police said that due to the fire, diversions have been placed for traffic from F-8 Exchange Chowk to Khyaban Chowk at Jinnah Avenue.