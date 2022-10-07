Imran Khan's third audio discussing cypher with Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar leaked

ISLAMABAD: In the latest addition to the series of audio leaks allegedly featuring PTI Chairman Imran Khan, another audio has surfaced on social media in which the former prime minister is heard talking to two of his party leaders — Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari.



This is the second audio leak on the same day where the PTI chief is discussing the cypher with his party members.

"You have to feed the narrative of Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq [to the masses]," the PTI chief is heard directing Umar and Mazari in the audio.

Transcript of third audio leak

Asad Umar: There's another thing in hindsight that we've taken up with regard to the letter issue, we should have started it at least a week or 10 days ago.

Imran Khan: This letter, which we are thinking about, has had an impact across the world.

Shireen Mazari: The Chinese have issued an official statement [...] that they condemn America's interference in our internal affairs.

Imran Khan: The strategy is that the public is with us and now we have to channelise this public pressure [this Sunday] and ensure that the pressure reaches such a height that anyone who goes to the [National] Assembly to vote, they are branded for life. But the brand that you assign is: Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq. You have to spoonfeed people as their minds are already fertile ground and you have to feed them this [narrative].

