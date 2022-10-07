 
Friday October 07, 2022
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to human rights campaigners in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

By AFP
October 07, 2022
OSLO: The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to human rights campaigners Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, Russia's Memorial group and Ukraine's Centre for Civil Liberties.

"They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy", the head of the Norwegian Nobel committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, told reporters.