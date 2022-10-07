Imran ready to risk democracy for power: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Twitter/BBZardari

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari slammed Chairman PTI Imran Khan for his lust for power as the PPP leader said Imran Khan is desperate to get the premiership even at the loss of democracy in the country.

"Khan Sahib desperately seeks any umpire to raise his finger, whether forcibly," he said, in an exclusive interview with Geo News. "However, Imran's effort regarding the umpire's finger is bound to fail."



The PTI takes a U-turn after a U-turn, he said. "At first, the PTI tendered resignations, saying that they are prepared for the elections. However, when some of their resignations were accepted, Khan Sahib said his party will contest elections from each seat," Bilawal explained.

Taking a jibe at the PTI chief, Bilawal said Imran Khan ran away from the Lyari elections, where his competition was with PPP's Jiyala Nabil Gabol. Imran Khan fled a fight against Nabil Gabol, he asserted.

At first, Imran Khan demanded the PTI's resignations be accepted, the PPP chief said. However, when the government started accepting resignations, Imran Khan approached the court, he said. Bilawal said it is time the courts decided how long they will treat Imran Khan as their favourite.

He said the court will have to follow the law and the constitution. He remarked that it would be inappropriate for the court to give a verdict to benefit Imran Khan and save him from a defeat in elections. "How long will the law run per the wishes of the favourite [Imran]?" he asked.

The establishment can't conduct itself at the behest of the Ladla [Imran], he asserted.

The PPP chief called upon Imran Khan to trust the masses if he is geared up for the elections. However, he said, "We are busy with the flood relief efforts, not electioneering."

Imran cannot contest by-elections on 13 seats, Bilawal said. At the same time, he can't demand the general elections, he said. "How could he demand the general elections?" He said Imran Khan aims to destroy even democracy if he wasn't the prime minister. "Imran Khan's game-plan is that he will not let any other play if he is not in the game," he said.

The PPP leader told Imran, "You may protest, launch long march. However, a third of the nation is currently underwater.

He lamented that Imran Khan prefers politics to flood situation in the country. Pressing ahead to demand pre-elections is tantamount to leaving humanity in the lurch, he emphasised, hoping that no institutions will take the bait from him. The PPP head said the flood victims are calling out for help but Imran Khan is busy with his politics.

"All big claims and long marches by Imran Khan fizzled out. He remained unsuccessful in his previous attempts. He will inevitably face failure this time around, too," he said.

Referring to the appointment of the next army chief, he said the November decision will be made in consonance with the law and the constitution. He highlighted November will not witness any major storm or a cataclysmic monsoon as the month will pass like other months in the calendar. Imran wants to use November for his politics, he pointed out. He said Imran wants to sabotage affairs but he will not succeed.

Bilawal said the US diplomat Donald Lu was also present in the meeting during his recent visit to Washington when he met Secretary of State Antony Blinken. However, cypher or the threat letter was not discussed as the talks with Blinken were focussed on flood devastation, he said.