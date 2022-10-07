At least 62 more dengue cases surface in Balochistan

Balochistan is experiencing a health emergency as the number of registered dengue cases has surged to 3,841, the province's health department said.
At least 62 more dengue cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, per statistics issued by the Health Department of the provincial government. The health department said the fresh cases were reported from three districts—Lasbela, Kech and Gawadar.
According to the data of the provincial government, 48 cases were reported from Lasbela, two from Kech and 12 from Gwadar. The fresh cases have pushed the overall tally of registered Dengue cases to 3,841.
The highest number of dengue patients, i.e. 2,966 cases, were reported from the Kech district, 430 cases from Gwadar, and 409 cases were reported from Lasbela, the health department said in its report.
Balochistan was devastated by lashing rains that sparked widespread flooding in June this year. The flood brought in its wake several diseases, including gastroenteritis, cholera, dengue, malaria and diarrhoea in not just Balochistan but also other flood-affected areas across the country.
In particular, the dengue disease is spreading rapidly as more cases are being reported across the country daily.
