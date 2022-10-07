Security forces gun down terrorist, recover ammunition from Mattani

Security Forces patrol in a heavily-secured area. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces on Thursday killed a terrorist after conducting an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Peshawar's general area of Mattani, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The military's media wing said that an intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists during the conduct of the operation.

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorist.

According to the ISPR, the slain terrorist remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

A day earlier, five Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan's Boyya area.

Martyred soldiers included Captain Abdul Wali resident of Wana/South Waziristan District (26), Naib Subedar Nawaz resident of Abbottabad (45), Havaldar Ghulam Ali resident of Sargodha (34), Lance Naik Ilyas resident of Mianwali (33), and Sepoy Zafar Ullah resident of Mianwali (29).

