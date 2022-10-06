Kanye West rallies against Black Lives Matter with White Lives Matter shirt

Kanye West has a history of making controversial statements

Kanye West is yet again in hot waters calling Black Lives Matter movement a "scam."

The Grammy-winner wears White Lives Matter T-shirts and posted, "Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam."

The Grammy-winner now-deleted post reads, "Now it's over — you're welcome."

The White Lives Matter slogan was typically considered hate speech by groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, which has argued it has been employed against the Black Lives Matter movement.

The rapper was roundly criticized by BLM grassroots activists, including the family of 25-year-old Ahmad Arbery, who was killed in a racially motivated hate crime.

Speaking via her attorney, Lee Merritt, Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told Rolling Stone: "As a result of [Kanye's] display 'White Lives Matter' started trending in the U.S., which would direct support and legitimize extremist behaviour, [much] like the behavior that took the life of her son."

Cooper-Jones expressed "extreme disappointment" in West, stating that this type of hate speech is precisely what the family of Ahmad Arbery are "trying to fight against."

"This mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement, and his now denunciation of the movement as some sort of hoax flies directly in the face [of what he's said]," Lee added.

In 2020, the 45-year-old reportedly donated roughly $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmad Arbery.

"It's confusing for her, it's confusing for the families to receive his support privately, but publicly to set us all back."