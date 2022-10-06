No meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London, says Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi interacts with journalists in London. Photo: author

LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday categorically said that he will not meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, adding that doesn’t entertain a desire to do so.

Speaking to The News, Elahi, who is in London on a private visit, said: “I am not in London to meet anyone from the Sharif family.”

The Punjab chief minister said his visit to London was private and there will be no political meetings. “I am in London for around a week on a break. I am not meeting Nawaz Sharif or anyone else. I have come here to meet the family of Moonis Elahi,” he added.

Elahi maintained that he knows the Sharifs for a long time, adding, “after spending a lot of time, one should learn and I know a lot about them. I don’t want to meet them”.

‘Thanks Imran’

Lashing out at the ruling government, he complained that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had not given a penny to the Punjab government for floods in Rajasthan. “Thankfully Imran Khan did a telethon and we raised money for the flood victims which we are distributing through the Ehsaas programme. Now many donors are in touch with us directly.”

Reacting to Punjab Interior Minister Hashim Dogar’s statement that the Punjab government will not support Imran Khan’s long-march call on Islamabad, Elahi said that he will see how the situation evolves and a decision will be made accordingly.

Pervaiz Elahi warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that he will find no place to hide if former prime minister Imran Khan gives a long march call.

The Punjab CM added that since there was a PTI government in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, Sanaullah would not be able to find a place to hide in Islamabad if Imran Khan’s supporters would converge on the federal capital as part of his Haqiqi Azadi movement.

Responding to a question, he said that a high-level team is working on the Model Town case while Rana Sanaullah's confessional statement on the floor of the Punjab Assembly will also be provided to the court as evidence.

Elahi said he had met the US Ambassador and World Bank delegation recently and they assured the Punjab government of support.