Islamabad court directs police to return Gill’s passport, other items

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill. — Online

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Thursday ordered the police to return PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's CNIC, passport, ATM card, glasses and other things — seized during investigation of a treason case lodged against him — to him.

On September 17, Shahbaz Gill moved the Islamabad court seeking custody of 31 items, including his passport, CNIC, a green card, mobile phones and other things.

Gill is facing sedition charges for allegedly inciting mutiny within the ranks of the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show. He, however, was granted bail by the IHC on September 15.

Additional sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.

At the outset of the proceedings, Gill pleaded with the court to return his belongings which were seized after his arrest in the sedition case.

He complained that the incumbent government didn't allow making arrangements for his security.

Moreover, he also sought time for the submission of the power of attorney on the matter of case trial.

The court partially accepted Gill's plea, directing to hand over Gill's spectacles, CNIC, ATM cards and other things of his daily use to him.

"Islamabad police is being authorised to keep the controversial items till cpmpletion the investigations," the court remarked.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till October 11.