Three-year-old meat recovered from Lahore hotel

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday seized a huge quantity of meat — which was about three years old — during a raid at a hotel in Lahore.

According to the details, 7,000 kilogramme of imported old meat was recovered from cold storage in a hotel.

Officials of the food authority upon investigation found out that it is not known whether the staled meat is halal or haram.

After the investigation, the authority burned the meat.

Meanwhile, after a raid on one of the factories in Sargodha, the authorities found adulterant food including chickpea flour, millets and crushed chillis.

DG Mudassar Riaz Malik sealed the factory and issued instructions to probe the matter.