King Charles III saves Camilla from Prince Harry's 'potential attack': Body language expert

King Charles III is guarding his wife Queen Consort Camilla in new photo, says expert.

The family portrait, that dropped over the weekend, was captured at the Buckingham Palace 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

And according to body language expert Judi James, the way the royals line up for the snap, especially Charles and Camilla, look as though they are readying themselves for "attack".

She told the Mirror: "As any tribe or dynasty knows, a show of unity, continuity and strength is vital once it loses a leader.

"The royals are making exactly the right 'survival' statement here, following the death of the Queen.

"This looks like a forming up under potential attack, particularly from the direction of the US, and Charles' unusual PDA of placing an arm around Camilla's back, mirroring her arm round his, could be seen as a message in the same direction, as there have been rumours that Harry could have been critical of Camilla in his new book," she concludes.