Will Smith reveals his epic transformation for ‘Emancipation’

Will Smith’s much-anticipated look from upcoming film, Emancipation, has been revealed.
The King Richard actor, 54, took to his Instagram and shared the exclusive first look of his epic transformation for the film in the sneak peek.
Smith posted the gripping trailer of the upcoming Apple TV+ film on Monday, revealed that Emancipation was ‘the hardest movie I’ve ever made.’
“Blood, Sweat & Tears… LITERALLY! Shoutout to Apple who doubled (and tripled) down on their commitment to deliver this epic story to the world,” the Gemini Man actor wrote in the caption.
Smith also announced that the historical thriller will hit the theatres on December 2, before it will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.
The Pursuit of Happyness actor plays the role of a slave who “embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family” in the film. Emancipation is inspired by a true story.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that Emancipation will make Smith eligible for Oscar nominations this awards season as well.
Smith is banned from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years after he slapped comedian Chris Rock during live telecast of the ceremony, held in March.
The 'WandaVision' star revealed she was put in touch with a professional who taught her some 'brain games' to help her...
The show opened with a short film starring the Stewart in which she exits a Paris cinema after watching the 1961...
Meghan explores 'Dragon Lady' stereotype with Lisa Ling and Margaret Cho in delayed Archetypes podcast
Netflix has been searching for a young actor to play the role of Prince Harry in 'The Crown'
Kate Middleton is just like any other mother who prepares tea for her children despite having world class help
Meghan Markle has reportedly roped in an American writer Nicole Pasulka to fact-check her podcast 'Archetypes'