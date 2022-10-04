Prince Andrew’s assault scandal likely to have disastrous impact on Princess Beatrice, Eugenie royal future

King Charles may strip royal titles of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie due to their father Prince Andrew, it is claimed.
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News, "Unfortunately for Princesses Eugene and Beatrice, their father’s conduct has had rather an adverse and actually disastrous impact on their royal futures."
"The Princesses are most likely to become Lady Beatrice and Lady Eugenie since their father, Prince Andrew's, sexual assault scandal has purportedly poured ruin on their chances of becoming working royals."
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
Late Queen Elizabeth had stripped Prince Andrew of his royal and military titles as he settled assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre earlier this year.
