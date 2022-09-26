Another leaked audio of Maryam Nawaz coming soon: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses the public via a televised speech on July 27, 2022. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live

LAHORE: Following back-to-back leaks of the ruling PML-N leaders, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Monday claimed that another leaked tape of Maryam Nawaz would surface soon.

Speaking during an event, Imran Khan said that in the audio that will be leaked in the coming days, Maryam could be heard telling her father, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, that Imran will soon be disqualified in the Toshakhana reference.

"If they had a little shame, they would have resigned after their audio leaks. However, since they — Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his ministers — are not resigning, we will have to force them out," the PTI chairman said.

Khan's claim came hours after PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry demanded the government launch a probe into audio leaks from the Prime Minister's House.

Three audios have been leaked in the last week — with PM Shahbaz and Maryam being at the centre of the controversy.

The latest leaked audio that had gone viral on social media — allegedly featuring PM Shahbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others — contains a discussion regarding PTI’s resignations.

Before that, another leaked audio had gone viral on social media — allegedly featuring PM Shahbaz — containing a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.

Apart from that, Maryam's alleged audio conversation was leaked in which she can be heard advising the PM to jack up the fuel prices.

Maryam, who had been opposing a hike in fuel prices during her media appearances, can be heard suggesting PM Shahbaz increase fuel prices. She also complained about Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

Moving on, the former premier said that the PTI government negotiated with Russia to strike a deal on importing cheap oil and wheat, whereas, the incumbent rulers are in power just to "plunder money and move it abroad", with no plans for relief for the people.

"Ishaq Dar — who is about to come to Pakistan today — left Pakistan on the then-prime minister's plane," the premier said, terming all coalition rulers as corrupt.

"Over here, thieves are involved in deals. Ishaq Dar left Pakistan for London. Ishaq Dar could not justify his assets, which is why he absconded. He is returning under a deal," Imran said.

Calling Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja a servant of the Sharif family, Imran said free and fair elections were possible had Raja allowed the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

In a separate event in the city, the PTI chairman claimed that 60% of the federal cabinet's members are facing corruption cases and that the country's "biggest dacoits" have now become the rulers.

Imran said that the PTI government was removed from power under the guise of inflation, however, currently, inflation had increased by 50%.