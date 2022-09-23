Mohammad Rizwan shares cute moment with daughters on field

Mohammad Rizwan with his daughters on the field. — Screenshot/Twitter/File

KARACHI: Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and his daughters shared a cute moment on the field after the cricketer — in partnership with captain Babar Azam — led the team to victory against England during the second T20I at a jam-packed National Stadium in Karachi.



After the victorious innings, Rizwan's daughters rushed to give their father a hug. While clinging on to the wicketkeeper batter, one of them said, "I have prayed for you a lot."

"Who prayed more? You or you?" Rizwan asked his two little girls.

The video of this cute interaction between the Pakistan batter and his kids has now gone viral on social media.



The match-winning innings saw Rizwan and Babar claim a 10-wicket victory for Pakistan over England in the second T20I during the ongoing series for which the guest team has toured after a 17-years hiatus.

The two players up a solid show for Pakistan and remained not-out with Rizwan scoring 88 runs and Babar bagging 110 runs. The partnership registered a record 200-run chase.