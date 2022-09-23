Pakistani athletes win gold in first Mount Everest International Poomsae Open Taekwondo Championship

Pakistani athletes Mehrun Nisa (L) and Shahbaz Ahmed. — Photo by author

POKHARA, NEPAL: Pakistani athletes Shahbaz Ahmed and Mehrun Nisa have won Gold medals for Pakistan in the U-40 mixed category of Poomsae event during the first ongoing Mount Everest International Poomsae Open Taekwondo Championship in Pokhara, Nepal.



Shahbaz has also grabbed Gold in the U-40 Male category of the Poomsae event, while Mehrun Nisa also claimed a silver medal in the Individual female category.

In the U-30 category, Pakistan’s Waseem Ahmed and Naila won the bronze medal.

Muhammad Waseem also won a bronze medal in U-30 mixed category while female athlete Flower Zaheer also won a bronze in the mixed U-30 category.

Overall, Poomsae athletes have collected as many as eight medals in the Poomsae events so far in the ongoing Championship.