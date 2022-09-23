 
Friday September 23, 2022
Pakistani athletes win gold in first Mount Everest International Poomsae Open Taekwondo Championship

Four athletes in the ongoing championship have won Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals

By Faizan Lakhani
September 23, 2022
Pakistani athletes Mehrun Nisa (L) and Shahbaz Ahmed. — Photo by author
POKHARA, NEPAL: Pakistani athletes Shahbaz Ahmed and Mehrun Nisa have won Gold medals for Pakistan in the U-40 mixed category of Poomsae event during the first ongoing Mount Everest International Poomsae Open Taekwondo Championship in Pokhara, Nepal.

Shahbaz has also grabbed Gold in the U-40 Male category of the Poomsae event, while Mehrun Nisa also claimed a silver medal in the Individual female category.

In the U-30 category, Pakistan’s Waseem Ahmed and Naila won the bronze medal.

Muhammad Waseem also won a bronze medal in U-30 mixed category while female athlete Flower Zaheer also won a bronze in the mixed U-30 category.

Overall, Poomsae athletes have collected as many as eight medals in the Poomsae events so far in the ongoing Championship.