'Kanpain taang rahi theen': Imran Khan mocks PM Shahbaz for being nervous around Russian President Putin

PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan speaks during his party's rally in Chakwal. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

CHAKWAL: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that the PM was trembling in front of Russian President Vladimir Putin using the satirised expression ‘kanpain taang rahi theen’.



The expression was popularised after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari mistakenly said kaanpain taang rahi hain instead of taangain kaanp rahi hain (legs are trembling) during his address at the PPP’s public gathering last year, which the PTI has since used to mock Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders.

The PTI chief’s comments came while addressing his party’s rally in Chakwal where he also reiterated to call on the public against the ‘thieves’.

“They thought I would stay silent. They should have known that I have stood on my feet to reach this position,” Khan said.

Khan criticised PM Shahbaz for his recent foreign trips following the flood devastations in the country and said: “Look at Shahbaz Sharif’s insensitivity. He is visiting [countries] abroad during such conditions. What battle is he going to win aboard while the country has flooded?”

He also nitpicked the premier for his conversation with the United Nation’s Secretary-General António Guterres and said, “I have not seen any prime minister talk like the way Shahbaz Sharif did with the UN’s secretary-general. He was asking him for money.”

Khan also pointed his guns at foreign minister Bilawal, denouncing him for leaving the country during a time of crisis.

“PPP’s Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto also went abroad. They have been imposed [on us] because he will listen to their orders,” Khan said.

Reiterating his previous position on bringing the allegedly looted money back into the country, Khan said, “If they bring back even half the [looted] money back, then Pakistan would not have to ask for funds.”

He further revealed that the United Nations secretary-general knows that 60% of PM Shahbaz’s cabinet is released on bail. “On what basis would he [secretary-general] give you money as he knows that corruption cases are registered against the premier,” he said.

Regarding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan recalled that Shahbaz had signed an affidavit that his brother will return; “however, he didn’t.”

Khan, criticising PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, said: “Maryam holds a PhD in lying, she is acting like a princess and hasn’t even worked for an hour, therefore, she knows nothing about merit.”