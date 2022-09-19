In meeting with COAS, China's defence minister extends 'technical assistance' to Pakistan's flood-hit areas

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met with the Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe during his two-day visit to China, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



General Fenghe, during the meeting with the COAS, said that China is willing to provide technical assistance to Pakistan for relief activities in areas impacted by catastrophic flooding.



"He conveyed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate changes and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims," the ISPR said.

The military's media wing stated that the Chinese defence minister also appreciated Pakistan Army's work for rescue and relief of the flood-hit population, after which General Bajwa extended his gratitude toward General Fenghe for his sentiments and continued support to Pakistan.

"General Wei Fenghe said that China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its Army and looks forward to further expanding this cooperation," the statement read.

Commenting on the development of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor Project, the minister said that it is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries and termed Pakistan-China military cooperation as an "important pillar of bilateral relations".

The ISPR further added that General Fenghe thanked COAS for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment for CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

"He expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and hoped for timely completion of the project," the military's media wing said in its statement.