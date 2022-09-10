COAS, US defence secretary discuss matters of mutual interest

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defence General (retd) Lloyd James Austin, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The military's media wing stated that General Bajwa and the US official Lloyd discussed matters of mutual interests, regional stability, as well as defence and security cooperation during the call.

The ISPR shared that the US defence secretary expressed grief over the devastating floods in Pakistan. Austin also offered condolences to the families of flood affectees, offering his full support to the people of Pakistan.

The statement further added that Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by flooding also received appreciation by Austin, who pledged to play his role in enhancing cooperation with the flood-stricken nation at all levels.