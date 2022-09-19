Kate Winslet injures leg while filming in Croatia, rushed to hospital

Kate Winslet rushed to hospital after fall while filming on set of ‘Lee’

Kate Winslet was taken to the hospital after she had a fall during filming on the set of Lee in Croatia, reports The Mirror.

The actor was shooting the titular role in a village called Kupari, when she slipped and injured her leg. She was taken to Dubrovnik Hospital which is 15 minutes away and arrived in a black van, according to the publication.

Winslet’s reps confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the 46-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital as a precautionary measure to ensure that she was alright. She will resume filming this week as scheduled.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” her team said. “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

Winslet has been attached to star in the film Lee since 2015, a feature in which she portrays World War II correspondent Lee Miller. The historical drama about the Vogue cover model-turned-photographer is directed by Ellen Kuras and also stars Mario Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Conner.