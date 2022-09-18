Bodies of six flood-affected people found from house in Khairpur Nathan Shah

KHAIRPUR NATHAN SHAH: With water receding in flood-hit areas of Sindh’s Tehsil Khairpur Nathan Shah, bodies of deceased flood victims have started surfacing across its areas.
According to the police, bodies of at least six people have been found in homes over the last three days. One of the bodies — identified as resident Dholan Chandio — was discovered this morning at his home in Shahbaz Colony.
The police said that all those found dead stayed back to protect their belongings and home following immense flooding in the region.
Earlier this week, an international team of climate scientists at the World Weather Attribution group said that rainfall in the worst-hit regions had increased as much as 75% in recent decades and concluded that man-made activity likely boosted record levels of August precipitation in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.
According to a rapid analysis looking at how much global heating was to blame, the scientists said that human-caused climate change likely contributed to the deadly floods that submerged parts of Pakistan in recent weeks.
The resulting floods affected over 33 million people, destroyed 1.7 million homes and killed nearly 1,500 people.
