Here are the best overwater bungalows in the world

Living in an overwater bungalow is a fascinating and unforgettable experience. Images coming from the Maldives and Bora Bora Island make many people update their bucket lists.

While they look super expensive because of the luxurious feel, the are some overwater bungalows that are affordable in places that are not known by many.

Following are the best rooms over the water which are worthy of your hard-earned and long-saved bucks, according to Islands.com.

Conrad Bora Bora Nui – Bora Bora

This overwater bungalow is on Bora Bora's longest white-sand beach and has the region's first-ever two-story bungalows.

It has recently been refurbed and renamed and has a total of 114 rooms.

Likuliku Lagoon Resort – Fiji

This resort is designed exclusively for couples. With many private decks and a constant romantic mood, visitors enjoy the view of Naivaka Beach.

El Dorado Maroma – Riviera Maya, Mexico

With glass-bottom floors, huge decks and jacuzzis, El Dorado feels like heaven. The private infinity pools and an ancient Maya spa treatment create a unique experience. The Riviera Maya resort has 24 hours room service as well.

Soneva Jani – Maldives

What makes the experience heavenly here is astronomer Mike Dalley with whom you can stargaze and listen to tales about the constellations. Dinner on the top of the observatory helps visitors connect with nature in the truest sense.

Manava Beach Resort & Spa – Moorea

The resort has the island's largest infinity pool and premium overwater bungalows. Its foundations are laid on one of the first Bali Hai hotels. Concerned about the environment, they have installed a coral nursery named To’a Nui.

Vahine Island – Tahiti

This one is a small luxury hotel sitting on the private island of Motu Tu Vahine. The island has only three overwater bungalows. It offers strolls on sugar-white beaches and aquariums in each home.

Song Saa – Cambodia

For those who love to connect with new people, experience different cultures and listen to unique stories, this is a perfect choice. Surrounded by hospitable people, you might find a "good day" by your door any day with an invitation for dinner. It is also an excellent choice for foodies featuring unmatched Western food like wok-fried seafood, coconut crème brulee, and lamb burgers.

Sandals South Coast – Jamaica

Twelve resorts shaped into a heart with hammocks that too are overwater, the experience at this Jamaica overwater bungalow is truly special.