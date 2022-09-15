SC forms special bench to hear petition related to Shahbaz Gill's alleged torture

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday formed a special bench to hear a petition seeking to probe the physical torture of party chairman Imran Khan’s incarcerated chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.
A three-member bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, will hear the petition.
The bench also includes Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.
The petition’s hearing will take place at the SC at 11am on September 16 (tomorrow).
It should be noted that the PTI had alleged torture and sexual abuse of Gill during his physical remand at Adiala jail, Rawalpindi. The party claimed that Gill was tortured and abused during custody, demanding that the matter be probed.
Gill was in custody following a sedition case filed against him last month for allegedly inciting mutiny within the military's ranks.
Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted confirmed bail to Gill in the case.
On August 9, the PTI leader was arrested by Islamabad police from the Banigala Chowk on charges of sedition and inciting the public against state institutions on August 9.
On September 2, the PTI leader moved the IHC, seeking his interim bail in the case as the local court in the federal capital had rejected his bail plea and observed that "despite being a responsible person, Gill made a sensational statement" that was enough to disturb the harmony and discipline of the Pakistan Army.
