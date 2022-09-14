King Charles spokesperson reacts after Clarence House staff told they could lose jobs

King Charles spokesperson has responded to criticism after Clarence House staff told they could lose jobs.



A British trade union on Wednesday criticised as "callous" a decision by the monarchy to issue redundancy notices this week to some staff at King Charles III´s former official residence.

According to AFP, up to 100 employees who work at Clarence House, including some there for decades, reportedly received the notifications on Monday during a prayer service in Edinburgh for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Those operations, formally run from the Clarence House residence, will now cease, his office confirmed, after The Guardian newspaper first reported the development on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Clarence House said "as required by law, a consultation process" had begun following last week´s accession.

"Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest possible number of staff," she added. (Web Desk/AFP)