PTI challenges IHC verdict on ‘piecemeal' acceptance of MNA’s resignations

A file photo of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Tuesday filed a petition before the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge the September 6 order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that struck down the party’s plea against “piecemeal” acceptance of its lawmakers' resignations.

Last week, the IHC dismissed the PTI’s petition against National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for ‘piecemeal’ acceptance of the resignations of its MNAs.

The PTI moved the IHC challenging the acceptance of resignations of only 11 party lawmakers out of a total of 123.

All the PTI MNAs had announced to resign en masse on April 11, two days after then prime minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote.

PTI leader and former finance minister Asad Umar has challenged the IHC verdict before the apex court. Advocate Faisal Chaudhry filed the petition on the behalf of the PTI.

In its petition, the PTI pleaded with the apex court to declare the IHC’s September 6 verdict as null and void.

The petitioner requested the top court to declare the ‘piecemeal' acceptance of its lawmakers’ resignations by Speaker Raja Pervaiz as illegal and unconstitutional.

“The PTI had decided to resign from the National Assembly to get a fresh mandate from the people,” the petition said, adding that then NA acting speaker Qasim Khan Suri had announced to accept the resignations of the PTI lawmakers on the floor.

“Piecemeal acceptance of MPs’ resignations by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz is a violation of the established rules,” read the petition.

It is pertinent to mention that a PTI MNA had challenged the acceptance of his resignation in the IHC, saying he did not resign from his seat.

While hearing the petition, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the PTI’s en masse resignations have become suspicious as a lawmaker from the party said he did not resign from his National Assembly seat.