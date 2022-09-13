Motorcyclists are passing through a flooded road in Karachi amid heavy rain on September 12.— APP

KARACHI: As the heavy rains battered Karachi on Monday, leaving major streets waterlogged and causing widespread power outages, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast more rains coupled with strong winds and lightning.

In a statement, the Met Office said that a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country. Moist currents are penetrating southern parts of the country, it added.

Weatherman Jawad Memon said that the port city is expected to experience moderate to heavy showers today.

“The rain-bearing clouds will start forming over Karachi this afternoon,” he added

A low-pressure area is prevailing over Indian Gujrat and its surrounding areas, he said, adding that the weather system could cause rains in lower Sindh from today to September 15.

Different areas of Balochistan are expected to receive more rains today under the system, the weather expert added.

Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, while giving the weather outlook for the days to come, said that there is a chance of a downpour in Karachi this afternoon (Tuesday), while the wet spell is expected to continue in Tharparkar, Umarkot and Badin during the next two days.

He said that Dadu, Sehwan, Qambar and Shahdadkot may also receive rain. However, the spell will end in Karachi after today's expected showers, which will likely end the intensity of heat, he added.

The Met department official said that the current showers are a part of the monsoon spell, which is no longer intense.

He said that another wet spell is likely after September 22.