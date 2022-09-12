Hyun Bin's 'Confidential Assignment 2' crosses 3 million views

South Korean film Confidential Assignment 2: International gathered 3 million + views within the first six days of its release.
Confidential Assignment 2: International is a South Korean action thriller, directed by Lee Suk-hoon which hit the screens on September 7, 2022.
The movie achieved the 2 million mark within five days of being released which was twice as fast as its first movie Confidential Assignment film.
On September 12, at 12:50 p.m. KST, the film surpassed the 3 million mark at the Korean box office too, that is on the sixth day of its release.
As per Koreaboo, it has also left behind the other hits of this summer including Top Gun: Maverick, which crossed 3 million within 12 days of release, and Hansan: Rising Dragon, which set its record on the eighth day.
Confidential Assignment 2 stars Hyun Bin, the North Korean detective called Rim Chul Ryung and Yoo Hae Jin, the South Korean detective named Kang Jin Tae who work in a team to catch a criminal in 2017's Confidential Assignment.
The pair gets back together again in the sequel, this time to find the North Korean criminal gang who has spread fears in the world.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are up for doing more films together
Her new album drops on September 23rd
Meghan Markle accused of constantly trying to attack the royal family with her words
BLACKPINK's Lisa solo track 'MONEY' smashing new sales record in United States
Sheryl Lee Ralph gives a powerful acceptance speech at the 74th Emmy Awards
Psychic said, “I predict that around his 80th birthday, King Charles is going to start sharing duties with his son,...