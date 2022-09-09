 
Friday September 09, 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s death prompts urgent change to UK national anthem

Queen Elizabeth II’s death means several urgent changes including the UK national anthem

By Web Desk
September 09, 2022

file footage

Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, means several urgent changes, especially as her son Charles ascends the throne, including the lyrics of the country’s national anthem.

As per Mirror UK, many monumental changes are already underway, with the changes to the national anthem ‘God Save the Queen’ being the first to be confirmed.

Going forward, the British national anthem will no longer be God Save the Queen, and has immediately been changed to Gods Save our Gracious King, with ‘she’ and ‘her’ being substituted by ‘he’ and ‘him’.

The Queen’s demise came after months of speculation over her declining health, with mobility and health issues marring the twilight years of her historic 70-year reign over the UK.