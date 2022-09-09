Queen Elizabeth’s death prompts urgent change to UK national anthem

Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, means several urgent changes, especially as her son Charles ascends the throne, including the lyrics of the country’s national anthem.
As per Mirror UK, many monumental changes are already underway, with the changes to the national anthem ‘God Save the Queen’ being the first to be confirmed.
Going forward, the British national anthem will no longer be God Save the Queen, and has immediately been changed to Gods Save our Gracious King, with ‘she’ and ‘her’ being substituted by ‘he’ and ‘him’.
The Queen’s demise came after months of speculation over her declining health, with mobility and health issues marring the twilight years of her historic 70-year reign over the UK.
Sarah Ferguson said, “To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend."
Kanye West leans into the light’ and ‘forgives’ Queen Elizabeth for her ‘racist past’
Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last ‘peacefully’ in Balmoral on Thursday
King Charles III will reportedly address the British public in a historic speech tonight, a day after Queen's death
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth’s death in a short statement on Thursday.
