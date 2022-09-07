Chris Pine says not insulted by Harry Styles

Chris Pine has denied that Harry Styles spit on him during the premier of "Don't Worry Darling".

His rep told Variety on Tuesday, "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

The statement came after a video of the stars started doing the rounds on social media, with fans speculating whether the singer spit on Pine.

As Styles sat down, he faced Pine and something unseen caused Pine to stop clapping, look down at his lap and make a strange face.