The satellite image provided by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on September 03, 2022.

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office Saturday informed that weak monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper and central parts of the country.



The weather department predicted that under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from Saturday (night) to Tuesday.

It added that rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan on Sunday and Monday.

However, it said, hot and humid weather is likely to continue in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab during next three to four days.

The Met Office said that rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat and Murree during the forecast period.