High flood to hit Kotri Barrage today, warns official

High flood will pass through Kotri Barrage today. Photo: Flood Forecasting Division

KARACHI: After causing widespread devastations and fatalities in different areas of Sindh, Punjab and other parts of the country, a high flood of 560,000 cusecs will pass through Kotri Barrage today, said Sukkur Barrage control room in-charge.



Sukkur Barrage was in high flood as the reservoir received flows of 600,000 cusecs of water from Taunsa Barrage, said the official.



He maintained that 29,000 cusecs of water has been added to the reservoir during the past 24 hours.

In view of the expected flood, all the canals originating from the barrage have been closed for an unidentified period, he added.

A flow of 559,998 cusecs was recorded upstream, while the downstream flow was 559,998 cusecs, said the official.

The high flood was heading towards Kotri Barrage, he added.

As per the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Kotri Barrage had an inflow of 513669 cusecs upstream and 503464 cusecs downstream at 6am today.

This aerial photograph taken on September 1, 2022 shows a flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rains in Dadu district of Sindh province. -AFP

Death toll from floods tops 1200 mark

Nearly 57 people have died in 24 hours as the floods ravaged the country, according to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Of the total figure, 38 alone lost their lives in Sindh, 17 in KP and one each in Balochistan and AJK, says the NDMA.

The overall death toll from the devastating floods, which have affected millions across the country, crossed 1,200 mark.

