Shadab Khan dedicates victory to Pakistan's flood victims

Pakistan´s Shadab Khan celebrates after bowling out Hong Kong´s Aizaz Khan (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Hong Kong at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 2, 2022. — AFP

SHARJAH: Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan on Friday dedicated the team's victory against Hong Kong to the country's flood-hit affectees.



The fast bowler's dedication came after Pakistan defeated Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 by 155 runs. None of the latter team's batters was able to score runs against the Pakistani bowlers and could only manage 38 runs.

During the match, Khan ended Hong Kong's innings by bagging four wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz and Shahnawaz Dahani claimed three and two wickets, respectively.

Taking to Twitter, Khan dedicated the team's win to "all those affected by #FloodsInPakistan".

"We are playing for our people. You are all in our hearts. To everyone who can help, please donate to flood relief funds across the country," the cricketer tweeted, urging people to step forward for support of the victims impacted by the catastrophe.

Following the victory, the team made it to the tournament's Super 4s.



Pakistan will now be facing its arch-rival India again in the tournament on Sunday, September 4.